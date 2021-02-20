State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 13,871 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,871 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 102.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 160.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 107.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

SHOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.18.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.64, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

