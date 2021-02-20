State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 1,974 Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 14.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 28.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

Shares of CMD opened at $75.34 on Friday. Cantel Medical Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $89.10. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.73.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $297.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million. Analysts predict that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

