State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.69 Million Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of SL Green Realty worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 38.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.3% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

SLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

SLG opened at $62.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average is $54.32. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $94.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

