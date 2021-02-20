State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.12% of NanoString Technologies worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSTG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194,839 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter worth $54,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Gregory Norden sold 10,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $606,877.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,296 shares in the company, valued at $717,102.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 8,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $519,908.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,135 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,536 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $82.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.04. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $86.42.

A number of research firms have commented on NSTG. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

