State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires Shares of 103,421 Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPWK. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of UPWK opened at $56.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -224.04 and a beta of 2.15. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.44.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $42,968.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,717,632.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 41,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $1,464,841.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,103.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,127 over the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

