State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,819 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,819 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Waste Management worth $66,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,608,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,086.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,045 shares of company stock worth $4,070,480. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM opened at $111.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $125.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.58 and its 200 day moving average is $114.97. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.57.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.