State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,264 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $74,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.92.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $163.80 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.38 and a 200-day moving average of $133.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,212 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

