State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $60.87 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $60,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ROST. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

ROST stock opened at $118.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.