State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 4,041 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,126,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $104,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,541 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,054 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,926,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,690 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 213,793.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,135,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $100.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.73 and a 200-day moving average of $84.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.93.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

