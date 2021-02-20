Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF.L) (LON:SWEF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $89.41

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF.L) (LON:SWEF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.41 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 91.09 ($1.19). Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF.L) shares last traded at GBX 90.60 ($1.18), with a volume of 170,906 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 87.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.82%.

In other news, insider Shelagh Mason purchased 95,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £84,666.59 ($110,617.44).

About Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF.L) (LON:SWEF)

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

