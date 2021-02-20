Starbase (STAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $167,450.16

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Starbase has a total market cap of $167,450.16 and approximately $18.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Starbase has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00062452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $476.28 or 0.00833701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00038074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00057059 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00042840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,748.38 or 0.04810850 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00018258 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.