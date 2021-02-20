Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Down 7.1%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) was down 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $13.22. Approximately 51,932 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,272,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.
SBLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 269.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 29,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.
About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.
