Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Down 7.1%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) was down 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $13.22. Approximately 51,932 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,272,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 269.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 29,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

