Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Gap Down to $260.88

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $260.88, but opened at $236.00. Stamps.com shares last traded at $217.74, with a volume of 11,606 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.40.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.06 and a 200-day moving average of $230.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.45, for a total transaction of $541,771.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.25, for a total value of $598,245.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,511 shares in the company, valued at $598,245.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,790 shares of company stock worth $13,165,276. 9.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STMP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 37.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,021,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 359.5% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.