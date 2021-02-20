Stacy L. Taylor Sells 16,250 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $71.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.54 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 223,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 123,836 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $8,187,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $828,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.