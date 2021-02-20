SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.59.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $15.08 on Friday. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, research analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

