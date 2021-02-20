Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.80. Spirit Realty Capital also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.10 EPS.

SRC traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,521. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $54.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -535.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.45). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.73.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

