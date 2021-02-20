Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s stock price rose 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.67 and last traded at $42.50. Approximately 4,217,309 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,759,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.42.

SPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,726,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,064.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,443 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $49,331,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $48,319,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,751,000 after purchasing an additional 934,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.