Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Has $12.37 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the quarter. FMC makes up about 2.9% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $12,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the third quarter worth $211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FMC by 69.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,835,000 after acquiring an additional 134,760 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in FMC by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in FMC by 251.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FMC. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.19.

NYSE:FMC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.25. 1,251,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,567. FMC Co. has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $123.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

In other FMC news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

