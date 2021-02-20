Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WERN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 190.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,041.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 601.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.39.

In other Werner Enterprises news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WERN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,214. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

