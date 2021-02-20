SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN) Trading 1% Higher

SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN)’s stock price traded up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $67.91 and last traded at $67.91. 2,592 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 1,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.24.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR Solactive Canada ETF stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 550,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,383,000. State Street Corp owned 70.99% of SPDR Solactive Canada ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Solactive Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Solactive Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.