SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is NorthRock Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,592,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,186 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 8.8% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $89,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.09. 1,457,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,395. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $36.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

