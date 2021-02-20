SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) is Strategic Financial Services Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,508,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,616 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares makes up about 2.6% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares were worth $28,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 189,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $20.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.