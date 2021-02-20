Spaceswap (MILK2) Price Hits $1.43

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. Spaceswap has a market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spaceswap token can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00002505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spaceswap has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.71 or 0.00491706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00073446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00082521 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00069880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00077097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $239.38 or 0.00419320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00026981 BTC.

Spaceswap Token Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 3,518,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,480,557 tokens. Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app

Spaceswap Token Trading

Spaceswap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

