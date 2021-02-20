SP Asset Management Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SP Asset Management raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of SP Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,928,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,370,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,088.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,893.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,691.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.