Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Sony accounts for about 1.1% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $12,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Sony in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sony by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,457,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,385,000 after acquiring an additional 154,649 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sony in the fourth quarter worth about $960,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sony by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

SNE opened at $115.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.27 and its 200-day moving average is $89.30. The stock has a market cap of $140.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sony Co. has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $118.50.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

