Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,792 shares during the quarter. Sonoco Products makes up approximately 3.5% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Sonoco Products worth $14,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 286.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 412,010 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,004,000 after purchasing an additional 319,340 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 663,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,864,000 after purchasing an additional 204,910 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,566,000 after purchasing an additional 189,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 1,965.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 115,676 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.37. 413,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $62.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average is $56.22.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

SON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

