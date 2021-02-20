SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. provides inverter solution. The company’s SolarEdge system offers power optimizers, inverters and a cloud-based monitoring platform. It serves residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SEDG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $271.74.

Shares of SEDG opened at $321.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $318.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.61. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total value of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

