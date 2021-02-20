Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Up 8.4%

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s stock price shot up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.79 and last traded at $21.67. 717,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 499,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $850.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.13.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.92. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. Analysts forecast that Sohu.com Limited will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Sohu.com by 58.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,180,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 435,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 167,536 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 316,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 139,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter worth about $4,243,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.