Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Societe Generale in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of BTI stock opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average is $35.83. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $43.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 746,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,002,000 after buying an additional 120,827 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 19,665 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth $1,215,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.