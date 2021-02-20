Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Trading 6.1% Higher

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.61 and last traded at $56.23. 1,381,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,432,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.01.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $452.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.70 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 63,937 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 109,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 485,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after acquiring an additional 86,545 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.