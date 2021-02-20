Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 1,407.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,757 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Smartsheet worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,920,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,947,000 after purchasing an additional 89,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,362,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,351,000 after purchasing an additional 52,762 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,006,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,721,000 after purchasing an additional 62,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $4,093,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,112,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,794,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 461,929 shares of company stock worth $33,145,974 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SMAR opened at $82.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.08. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $85.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

