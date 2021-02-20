Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $165.00. The stock traded as high as $134.23 and last traded at $124.70, with a volume of 5764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.01.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNBR. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

In related news, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $148,603.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Barra sold 26,429 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,797,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,685 shares of company stock worth $2,603,783. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 22,366 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sleep Number by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 91,061 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

