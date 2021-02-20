Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $165.00. The stock traded as high as $134.23 and last traded at $124.70, with a volume of 5764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.01.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNBR. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.83.
In related news, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $148,603.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Barra sold 26,429 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,797,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,685 shares of company stock worth $2,603,783. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.
Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.
Sleep Number Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNBR)
Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.
Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.