Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Sleep Number in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNBR. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $121.93 on Friday. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $135.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.42 and a 200-day moving average of $71.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new position in Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,760,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,818,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sleep Number by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,294,000 after acquiring an additional 163,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sleep Number by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 91,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,365,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Melissa Barra sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,685 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,783 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

