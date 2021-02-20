Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) Trading Up 16.5%

Shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) were up 16.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 71,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 462,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.42.

Get Skillful Craftsman Education Technology alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.