Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%.

TSLX stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $23.67.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.