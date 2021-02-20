SingularDTV (SNGLS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $964,574.00

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularDTV has a market cap of $9.56 million and approximately $964,574.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularDTV has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00063653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.97 or 0.00842730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00041152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00059068 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.46 or 0.05064540 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00043687 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00019051 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SNGLS is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.