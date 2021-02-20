Simmons Bank Trims Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.07.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $164.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $187.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

