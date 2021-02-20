Simmons Bank Takes Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

AMLP stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $39.20.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

