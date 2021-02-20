Simmons Bank Purchases 191 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Simmons Bank raised its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ameren by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Ameren by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.14.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $72.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average is $78.34. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.49%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

