Simmons Bank Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Simmons Bank raised its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

NYSE VMC opened at $164.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.77. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $168.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

