Simmons Bank Buys 241 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Simmons Bank boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.60.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at $23,808,652.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $148.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.38. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $161.75.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

