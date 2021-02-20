Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading Down 7.6%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s share price fell 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $142.00 and last traded at $155.78. 55,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,390,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.61.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 158.22 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.09.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,383.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $17,059,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,148 shares of company stock worth $19,832,388 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $18,010,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $16,123,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,071,000 after purchasing an additional 166,603 shares in the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $10,321,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $10,076,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

