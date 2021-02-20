Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) SVP Sells $293,759.32 in Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,829.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brandon Tolany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $50,141.70.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $162.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 542.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.47.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,835,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 85,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.70.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

