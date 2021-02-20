Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) CEO Anthony J. Allott Sells 23,678 Shares

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.76.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. Analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Silgan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Silgan by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

