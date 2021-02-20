Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Buys New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,574 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $98,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $183.65 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.18. The firm has a market cap of $333.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.50, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.26.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,128,612 shares of company stock worth $200,263,883. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

