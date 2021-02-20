Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $42.17

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and traded as low as $41.45. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy shares last traded at $41.67, with a volume of 682 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GCTAF shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy comprises approximately 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

