SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SIBN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

SI-BONE stock opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $33.45.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $88,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $2,328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,732,520. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 468.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

