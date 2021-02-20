Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to C$2,250.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$1,810.00 to C$2,250.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$1,250.00 to C$1,290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at C$1,810.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$221.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 699.07. Shopify has a one year low of C$435.03 and a one year high of C$1,900.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1,567.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1,401.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 15.00.

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 561 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,277.55, for a total value of C$716,705.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$568,510.10.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

