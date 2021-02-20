Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,300.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.41% from the stock’s current price.

SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,288.67.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,435.01 on Thursday. Shopify has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The company has a market capitalization of $174.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 914.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,232.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,078.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

