Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,300.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.41% from the stock’s current price.
SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,288.67.
Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,435.01 on Thursday. Shopify has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The company has a market capitalization of $174.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 914.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,232.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,078.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.