ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Trading Up 7.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s stock price was up 7.1% during trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $132.00 to $134.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ShockWave Medical traded as high as $135.82 and last traded at $131.97. Approximately 474,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 419,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.19.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $371,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,520.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $188,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,559.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,455 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,111. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 37.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,282,000 after buying an additional 624,040 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 215.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,077,000 after buying an additional 478,343 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,803,000 after buying an additional 305,094 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 567,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,872,000 after buying an additional 255,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,567,000 after buying an additional 213,548 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.46 and a 200 day moving average of $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.33 and a beta of 1.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

